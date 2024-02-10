Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $812.94. The company had a trading volume of 909,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $726.08 and a 200-day moving average of $634.09. The firm has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

