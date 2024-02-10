Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $112.88. 1,026,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,176. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

