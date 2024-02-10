Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 701.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $26.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $949.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $771.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.42. The company has a market capitalization of $374.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $954.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.