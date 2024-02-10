Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPIB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 18,022 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

