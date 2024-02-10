Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,374. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

