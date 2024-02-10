Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.47. 4,785,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,088. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $214.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

