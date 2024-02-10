Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 567,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,058. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.