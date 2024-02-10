Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. 1,661,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,213. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

