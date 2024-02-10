Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $17.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of PRI opened at $242.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.46. Primerica has a 12 month low of $155.68 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

