Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
