Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sundar Subramanian Sells 2,475 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $142,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,341.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52.
Progress Software Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PRGS stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98.
Progress Software Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.
Institutional Trading of Progress Software
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progress Software
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.