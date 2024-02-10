Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Prom has a market cap of $128.12 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00014856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.81 or 0.99932982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00183275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.04923116 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,239,381.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

