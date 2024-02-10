ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.48

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 15008437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.