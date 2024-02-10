ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.55

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 16180932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.