ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.07

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.07 and last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 3922546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10,278.1% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 8,518,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 231,258 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 215,890 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,161,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

