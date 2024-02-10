Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSEC

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.