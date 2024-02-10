Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,947,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

