Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

PB stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $64,749,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

