Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Cut by William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Western Union Trading Up 3.2 %

WU stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.