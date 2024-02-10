Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.26% of Qifu Technology worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,080,000 after buying an additional 161,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after buying an additional 765,539 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,170,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after buying an additional 186,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 725,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $22.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QFIN

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.