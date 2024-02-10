Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $142.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qualys by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $171.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.