Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.5 million-$146.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.2 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.270 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,515. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

