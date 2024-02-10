RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.42% of RB Global worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.