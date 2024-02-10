RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Declares $1.43 1 Dividend

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) announced a 1 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.431 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

RB Global Price Performance

TSE RBA opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.85. RB Global has a 52-week low of C$68.80 and a 52-week high of C$93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 3.8947133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.06 per share, with a total value of C$75,075.00. In related news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,075.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

