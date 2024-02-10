REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
REA Group Stock Performance
Shares of RPGRY stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. REA Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34.
About REA Group
