REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of RPGRY stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. REA Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

