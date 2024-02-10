Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.12.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.