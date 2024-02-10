Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $175.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

