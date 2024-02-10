Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.75

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.75 and last traded at $204.25, with a volume of 69679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

