Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.34 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 62.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $139.34 million and $151.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015754 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.62 or 0.99977568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010011 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00182584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10374978 USD and is up 21.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $36,220,696.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

