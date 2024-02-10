Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

ATMU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of ATMU opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

