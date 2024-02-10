Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$60.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$64.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.73%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

