Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$36.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

