Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TRP opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

