Research Analysts Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.13.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.56. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.38.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.