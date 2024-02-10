Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 1.5%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 14,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 40,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market cap of C$37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

