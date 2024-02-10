Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

