Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57 to $1.65 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.3 %

REYN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,819. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $4,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

