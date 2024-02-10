RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading 2.5% Higher

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,562 ($44.65) and last traded at GBX 3,550 ($44.50). 24,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 20,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,462 ($43.40).
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,431.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,326.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,978.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
