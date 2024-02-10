RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading 2.5% Higher

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,562 ($44.65) and last traded at GBX 3,550 ($44.50). 24,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 20,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,462 ($43.40).

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,431.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,326.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,978.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.