RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.50 ($10.22) and last traded at €9.80 ($10.54), with a volume of 3398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.55 ($10.27).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.22 and a 200 day moving average of €11.19.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.