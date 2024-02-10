Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

