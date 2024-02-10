RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE RLI opened at $140.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

