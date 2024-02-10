Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 17th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$6.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4027085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

