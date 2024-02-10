Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $472.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $475.00 to $472.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.62. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.