Roth Mkm Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $118.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.32.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 13,944.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

