Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $97.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

