Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Russel Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:RUS opened at C$44.57 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$31.24 and a twelve month high of C$45.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.975265 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUS

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.