Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at C$44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$31.24 and a 1-year high of C$45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.77.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.975265 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUS. National Bankshares raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

Insider Activity

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

