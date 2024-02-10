Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Down 18%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 100,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 25,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Saipem Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
