Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Down 18%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 100,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 25,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Saipem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.