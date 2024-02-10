Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $371,005,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $281.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

