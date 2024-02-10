Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sanara MedTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMTI

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $337.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.